Cornerback Caleb Farley played only 60 defensive snaps in three games last season in a rookie year slowed by injuries. The Titans’ 2021 first-round choice is rehabbing a torn ACL in his left knee.

“Caleb is working hard,” General Manager Jon Robinson said, via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “He has gained some size, and he is continuing to learn and work and how to be a pro and make that transition to try and help our football team. . . . He is dedicated, and he is on the right track.”

Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Farley won a quiz competition Thursday.

“He had a good first week, I’ll tell you that,” Vrabel said. “He is light years ahead of where he ended, not just rehab but from a mental perspective, being in those meetings and having them answer questions.”

In 2021, Farley missed part of the offseason program after back surgery. He hurt his shoulder in the opener before the knee injury in Week 6.

The Titans are counting on Farley this season. They parted ways with Janoris Jenkins, who played just under 79 percent of the defensive snaps last season.

Caleb Farley “on the right track” in his return from a knee injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk