About 150 NFL draft prospects went through medical checkups over the weekend so that NFL medical staffs could get a good look at their progress in recovery from injuries. Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley says his checkup went well.

Farley had back surgery on March 23 and said NFL doctors in Indianapolis over the weekend told him they think he’ll be good to go for the start of training camp.

“I got a lot of positive feedback from the NFL doctors,” Farley said. “The NFL doctors confirmed I would be ready for the season, and they told me this is definitely not a chronic thing.”

Farley hasn’t lost any confidence.

“I plan to be the best cornerback of my generation,” he said. “I just can’t wait to get back in the pads again.”

Most mock drafts have Farley going somewhere around the 10th overall pick in the draft.

Caleb Farley says NFL doctors gave him good news at medical re-check originally appeared on Pro Football Talk