The Titans’ first-round pick is about to get on the field.

Tennessee announced Monday that cornerback Caleb Farley has passed his physical and has been activated off the club’s non-football injury list.

Farley was the 22nd overall pick in this year’s draft out of Virginia Tech. He had back surgery in March, which is what landed him on the NFI list as he continued to rehab.

Farley was a first-team All-ACC selection in 2019. He elected to opt-out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Titans also announced that they’ve activated offensive tackle Ty Sambrailo and running back Jeremy McNichols off the physically unable to perform list. Sambrailo is entering his second season with Tennessee, having started five games last year. McNichols rushed for 204 yards with a TD and caught 12 passes for 55 yards backing up Derek Henry last season.

Caleb Farley passes physical, comes off NFI list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk