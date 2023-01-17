Caleb Farley: It’s not over, I’m confident I’ll show what I can do

Among the things that went wrong for the Titans this season was the second straight season-ending injury for cornerback Caleb Farley.

Farley tore his ACL as a rookie and the 2021 first-round pick was limited to six games in 2022 with a back injury. When Farley did play, he gave up some big pass plays to opposing teams and there’s doubt about his ability to become the player that the Titans hoped they’d be getting.

Farley isn’t doubting himself, however. He said he’s “excited” about how he’s feeling and said “it’s not over” when it comes to showing what he can do on the football field.

“I feel like I’m very real with myself,” Farley said, via Nick Suss of the Tennessean. “I look at the statistics. I know where I went wrong, how many yards I gave up. 85 percent of it, 90 percent of it, was three plays. I’m confident because I know what I can do. God has blessed me. I’m confident I’m going to get to show it and I’m excited to show it.”

Farley is one of several high picks that haven’t panned out for the Titans in recent years, which is why the team is looking for a new General Manager to kick off the offseason. That person’s job would be made a little easier if Farley can develop into the kind of player the Titans need in their secondary.

