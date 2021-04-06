Caleb Farley: NFL teams will see my back surgery is not an issue

Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley has the talent to be a Top 10 pick in the 2021 NFL draft, but his health may be a red flag.

Farley had surgery a couple weeks ago for a herniated disc, but he said NFL teams checking his medical history will see that he’s fine.

“When the teams look at the imaging and get the real information I don’t think it will be an issue,” Farley said, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I accepted my draft invite so I’ll be in Cleveland. If a team wants the best corner in the draft, they’ll come find me.”

Farley said he originally injured his back a year ago while deadlifting and only decided a month ago to have the surgery.

“I did a great job managing over a year but that bulge is still in my S1 and unfortunately I irritated it a month ago, which caused me to pull back on my training,” Farley said. “I was trying to cut back and manage the inflammation to come out here on pro day and put up some crazy numbers. But after talking to Dr. (Robert) Watkins, getting the MRI and getting things looked at, we were advised it would be best to go ahead and fix this problem so I will be ready for training camp and ready for the season. It was not a recurring disc or anything like that. What I had previously worked on is still intact. It was great news. I’m actually excited about this.”

If Farley is 100 percent healthy, some NFL team will be excited to have him.

