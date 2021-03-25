Caleb Farley: The NFL doesn’t know how good I’m going to be

Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley thinks he’s going to be one of the best NFL players in the years to come.

Farley told NFL.com he considers himself an elite prospect who is going to be at the top of the league.

“I don’t think the NFL knows how good I’m going to get at cornerback,” Farley said. “In the next five, 10 years, if I’m not one of the best corners to play the game in a long time, I’ll feel like I’ve wasted what I’ve got.”

Farley is coming off back surgery, so he didn’t participate in Virginia Tech’s Pro Day. And he opted not to participate in the covid-shortened 2020 college football season. So it’s been a long time since he has shown NFL teams what he can do. But he believes that when he gets on the field, he’s going to show a lot.

