Caleb Farley “mentally better than I’ve ever been”

Titans cornerback Caleb Farley was a first-round pick last year, but injuries got in the way of his bid to live up to the expectations that came with that status.

Injuries were the main reason for that. He had back surgery before the draft, a shoulder injury kept him out early in the season and then a torn ACL knocked him out for the year in Week 6.

Farley continues to work his way back from the last of those injuries, but said this week that being limited on the field is not keeping him from making strides off of it. Farley said he’s “mentally better than I’ve ever been” and that leaves him feeling confident he can fulfill any goals he sets for himself on the football field.

“Anything I’ve said I wanted to do, I still want to do,” Farley said, via Ben Arthur of the Tennessean. “I want to win. I want to dominate. That’s my mentality.”

If Farley is in good form come training camp, he should be the favorite for a starting role opposite Kristian Fulton in the secondary and earning that role will give him a platform to show his confidence is well placed.

