Caleb Farley: I’m rehabbing my butt off, dying to get back on field

Caleb Farley signed his first NFL contract last week and the cornerback attended his first meetings with the Titans, but the first-round pick still has to wait for his first professional practice session.

Farley had back surgery in March and is working his way back into playing condition. He doesn’t know exactly when that will be, but told reporters at the team’s rookie minicamp that he is doing everything he can to make sure that it is sooner rather than later.

“I’m dying to get back on the football field,” Farley said, via the team’s website. “So that’s why I’m just waking up every day and putting everything I have to invest and getting back healthy. . . . I’m rehabbing my butt off, trying to get in the best shape that I can possibly get in and getting ready to get back out there.”

Farley said that it has been great meeting new teammates and that the playbook makes him feel like a great fit for Tennessee’s defense, but that’s no substitute for getting a chance to play football in the NFL for the first time.

