Caleb Farley credits Chidobe Awuzie for helping him progress mentally

Between off-the-field tragedy, injuries and disappointing play, few — if any — in the NFL have had it harder than Tennessee Titans 2021 first-round pick and cornerback, Caleb Farley.

But it’s a new year for Farley, who is finally healthy and able to be a full go at practice after missing all of last year due to a back issue. At one point, Farley admitted he wasn’t sure if he would even play again.

“I really truly believed I would never play football again,” Farley said, per AtoZ Sports. “And just to be out here and running around and practicing, I’m so thankful.”

Farley has had the support of his teammates through some dark times, but he made sure to mention fellow cornerback Chidobe Awuzie specifically.

#Titans DC Dennard Wilson on Caleb Farley: Caleb puts a smile on my face every time I walk through the door because he's faced a tremendous amount of adversity but he's never flinched. — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) June 5, 2024

“Shoutout to Chidobe,” he said. “Because, man, he has been a guy that has helped me in some of my thinking. Kind of even raise me above and past and beyond and pushed me (past) some stuff that could be maybe mentally holding me back.”

Now that he’s healthy, Farley will look to grab a roster spot and secure the role as the first cornerback off the bench. He also figures to be involved on special teams.

Farley is genuinely a good guy and he’ll have no shortage of people in his corner hoping he can resurrect his career in 2024.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire