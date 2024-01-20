Caleb Downs to transfer to Ohio State football after leaving Alabama | Report

Any hopes Alabama football had of retaining star safety Caleb Downs reportedly are over. The star freshman will transfer to Ohio State for his sophomore season, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Friday, citing an anonymous source.

Downs considered the Buckeyes during his high school recruitment before heading to Alabama to play football for Nick Saban, who announced his retirement Jan. 10.

The 2023 SEC Freshman of the Year led Alabama in tackles with 107, fourth-most in the SEC and the first season since at least 1970 when a freshman led the Crimson Tide in tackles. Downs received second-team All-America honors from the Associated Press and the Sporting News.

Source: Caleb Downs is committing to Ohio State. The former Alabama safety led the Tide in tackles this season. pic.twitter.com/zCKNczi65W — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 20, 2024

Downs' departure is one of the most significant since Alabama replaced Saban with Washington's Kalen DeBoer. The winter transfer winter closed Jan. 2 but reopened for a 30-day window with Saban's departure.

Caleb Downs 247 ranking

According to 247Sports' Composite rankings, Downs was the No. 6 overall recruit of the 2023 class and the No. 1-ranked safety.

The native of Hoschton, Georgia, chose Alabama over Georgia and also considered Ohio State and Notre Dame.

Caleb Downs stats

2023: 107 tackles, 3 pass deflections, 1 forced fumble, 2 interceptions. Four punt returns for 87 yards and a touchdown.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Caleb Downs to transfer to Ohio State football after leaving Alabama