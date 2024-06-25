Caleb Downs could play safety and running back in 2024. Which Ohio State players played both ways?
If Caleb Downs takes snaps at both safety and running back in 2024, he would not be the first Ohio State player to play both offense and defense.
Ohio State coach Ryan Day said Downs has the "capability" and "athleticism" to play both positions, and has taken occasional reps at running back during individual drills in March and April's spring practice.
“I know it's something that he enjoys,” Day said, “having the ball in his hands.”
Here are a few key players that played both ways for the Buckeyes and found success:
Bill Willis: 1942-44
Bill Willis was a three-year starter for Ohio State on both the offensive and defensive line, standing at 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds. The two-time All-American helped led the Buckeyes to a national championship in 1942. Willis is considered the first Black starter in pro football after playing eight seasons for the Cleveland Browns from 1946-53. Willis' No. 99 is retired at Ohio State, who the program's "Block O" award is a tribute to.
Vic Janowicz: 1949-51
Woody Hayes had Vic Janowicz play everywhere during his Ohio State career. After playing only defensive back in his first varsity season in 1949 - capping it off with a two-interception performance against California in the Rose Bowl - Janowicz played tailback and safety, along with being the team's punter and kicker in 1950. He had 561 passing yards, 314 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns, and finished as the recipient of the Heisman Trophy. Janowicz was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 1976. His No. 31 is retired at Ohio State.
Paul Warfield: 1961-63
Paul Warfield was Ohio State's starting halfback for the Buckeyes' 1961 national championship team. But the two-time All-Big Ten player also played cornerback from 1962-63. He was a first-team All-American in 1963.
Tom Tupa: 1984-87
Tom Tupa left Ohio State with his name on the Buckeyes' all-time records list at both quarterback and punter. At the end of his career in 1987, Tupa held six Ohio State punting records including single-season punting average (47.1) and career punting average (44.7). He was a consensus All-American punter in 1987. At quarterback, Tupa finished with 2,252 passing yards and finished 6-4-1 as the Buckeyes' starter in 1987.
Chris Gamble: 2001-03
In three seasons at Ohio State, Chris Gamble was an impact player wherever he took the field. As a wide receiver, he had 645 yards from scrimmage. As a cornerback, he had seven interceptions. And as a punt and kick returner, he had 851 return yards. The first-team All-Big Ten honoree was a first-round pick by the Carolina Panthers in 2004.
Zach Boren: 2009-12
From 2009-11, Zach Boren was Ohio State's primary run blocker as the program's starting full back. In Urban Meyer's first season with the Buckeyes in 2012, Boren moved to linebacker where he had 50 tackles, 3.5 tackles-for-loss and a sack.
Steele Chambers: 2019-23
Steele Chambers came to Ohio State as a running back, playing in 11 games in 2019 and 2020 at the position and recording 221 rushing yards on 28 carries. In his final three seasons, Chambers became a two-time honorable mention All-Big Ten linebacker with 207 career tackles, including a team-high 83 in 2023.
Cade Stover: 2019-23
Cade Stover moved between defense and offense multiple times in his Ohio State career. Primarily an award-winning tight end, where he finished as the Kwalick-Clark Big Ten Tight End of the Year, Stover also played defensive end and linebacker for the Buckeyes, including a start against Utah in the 2022 Rose Bowl. Stover has 15 career tackles, six of which came against the Utes.
Chip Trayanum: 2022-23
Chip Trayanum transferred to Ohio State from Arizona State as a running back. He switched to linebacker in his first season with the Buckeyes, but split time at running back. Trayanum finished his Ohio State career solely as a running back and had 1,157 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. Trayanum entered the transfer portal after the 2023 season and landed at Kentucky.
