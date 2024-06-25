Caleb Downs could play safety and running back in 2024. Which Ohio State players played both ways?

If Caleb Downs takes snaps at both safety and running back in 2024, he would not be the first Ohio State player to play both offense and defense.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day said Downs has the "capability" and "athleticism" to play both positions, and has taken occasional reps at running back during individual drills in March and April's spring practice.

“I know it's something that he enjoys,” Day said, “having the ball in his hands.”

Could Caleb Downs play running back? Could Ohio State safety Caleb Downs also play on offense? 'He has the capability to do it'

Here are a few key players that played both ways for the Buckeyes and found success:

Bill Willis: 1942-44

Bill Willis was a three-year starter for Ohio State on both the offensive and defensive line, standing at 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds. The two-time All-American helped led the Buckeyes to a national championship in 1942. Willis is considered the first Black starter in pro football after playing eight seasons for the Cleveland Browns from 1946-53. Willis' No. 99 is retired at Ohio State, who the program's "Block O" award is a tribute to.

1985 - Black and white file photo. OSU Heisman Trophy winners -- Archie Griffin, Howard Cassady, Vic Janowicz and Les Horvath. Caption from the paper: Ohio State's four Heisman Trophy winners were on hand Friday night at the Fawcett Center for Tomorrow to be honored by the SiU Fraternity in connection with Homecoming weekend. From left, Les Horvath (1944); Archie Griffin, the only two-time Heisman winner (1974-75); Howard "Hopalong" Cassady (1955), and Vic Janowicz (1950). The 1935 OSU team also held its 50th anniversary. Photo dated October 18, 1985. Used October 19, 1985. Football.

Vic Janowicz: 1949-51

Woody Hayes had Vic Janowicz play everywhere during his Ohio State career. After playing only defensive back in his first varsity season in 1949 - capping it off with a two-interception performance against California in the Rose Bowl - Janowicz played tailback and safety, along with being the team's punter and kicker in 1950. He had 561 passing yards, 314 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns, and finished as the recipient of the Heisman Trophy. Janowicz was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 1976. His No. 31 is retired at Ohio State.

Nov 25, 1961; Ann Arbor, MI; USA, FILE PHOTO; Ohio State Buckeyes receiver Paul Warfield (42) in action against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Warfield: 1961-63

Paul Warfield was Ohio State's starting halfback for the Buckeyes' 1961 national championship team. But the two-time All-Big Ten player also played cornerback from 1962-63. He was a first-team All-American in 1963.

Black and white file photo of Earle Bruce (right) talking to Tom Tupa in 1987 (Columbus Dispatch Photo by Tim Revell).

Tom Tupa: 1984-87

Tom Tupa left Ohio State with his name on the Buckeyes' all-time records list at both quarterback and punter. At the end of his career in 1987, Tupa held six Ohio State punting records including single-season punting average (47.1) and career punting average (44.7). He was a consensus All-American punter in 1987. At quarterback, Tupa finished with 2,252 passing yards and finished 6-4-1 as the Buckeyes' starter in 1987.

OSU (CR OSUNW RUSSELL 9/27/03) Ohio State's Chris Gamble keeps his eye on the ball after losing the handle on a kick off in the first half. (Chris Russell/Dispatch Photo)

Chris Gamble: 2001-03

In three seasons at Ohio State, Chris Gamble was an impact player wherever he took the field. As a wide receiver, he had 645 yards from scrimmage. As a cornerback, he had seven interceptions. And as a punt and kick returner, he had 851 return yards. The first-team All-Big Ten honoree was a first-round pick by the Carolina Panthers in 2004.

2012-Ohio State 26, Michigan 21 Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Zach Boren (44) celebrates his sack of Michigan Wolverines quarterback Devin Gardner (12) in the first half at Ohio Stadium on November 24, 2012.

Zach Boren: 2009-12

From 2009-11, Zach Boren was Ohio State's primary run blocker as the program's starting full back. In Urban Meyer's first season with the Buckeyes in 2012, Boren moved to linebacker where he had 50 tackles, 3.5 tackles-for-loss and a sack.

Ohio State linebacker Steele Chambers' interception was one of four turnovers the Buckeyes forced against Western Kentucky.

Steele Chambers: 2019-23

Steele Chambers came to Ohio State as a running back, playing in 11 games in 2019 and 2020 at the position and recording 221 rushing yards on 28 carries. In his final three seasons, Chambers became a two-time honorable mention All-Big Ten linebacker with 207 career tackles, including a team-high 83 in 2023.

Nov. 25, 2023; Ann Arbor, Mi., USA; Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Cade Stover (8) is tackled by University of Michigan linebacker Jimmy Rolder (30) during the first half of SaturdayÕs NCAA Division I football game at Michigan Stadium.

Cade Stover: 2019-23

Cade Stover moved between defense and offense multiple times in his Ohio State career. Primarily an award-winning tight end, where he finished as the Kwalick-Clark Big Ten Tight End of the Year, Stover also played defensive end and linebacker for the Buckeyes, including a start against Utah in the 2022 Rose Bowl. Stover has 15 career tackles, six of which came against the Utes.

Nov 25, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Chip Trayanum (19) carries the ball during the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Ohio State lost 30-24.

Chip Trayanum: 2022-23

Chip Trayanum transferred to Ohio State from Arizona State as a running back. He switched to linebacker in his first season with the Buckeyes, but split time at running back. Trayanum finished his Ohio State career solely as a running back and had 1,157 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. Trayanum entered the transfer portal after the 2023 season and landed at Kentucky.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

cgay@dispatch.com

@_ColinGay

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State football players who played both offense and defense