Caleb Burton announces transfer destination after leaving Ohio State

Ohio State lost a pair of receivers to the portal recently. Kaleb Brown recently announced he was leaving Columbus and committed to Iowa. Now we know where the other receiver who entered the transfer portal will land. Caleb Burton has decided to head south to the SEC and commit to Auburn.

Burton was a highly touted prospect coming out of Austin, Texas Lake Travis High School. A four-star prospect, his ranking took a bit of a dip after suffering a season-ending knee injury during his junior season. Although an early enrollee, Burton did not see any action during his freshman season at OSU.

War Eagle !! Excited to get to work! pic.twitter.com/nvSe75qgM8 — Caleb Burton III (@calebburtoniii) May 6, 2023

Burton will try to reinvent himself at Auburn with new head coach Hugh Freeze. He’ll also look to pair up with Michigan State transfer Payton Thorne. The former Spartan quarterback was a two-year starter in East Lansing and passed for over 6,400 yards and 49 touchdowns.

Burton will join a receiving corp that was very underwhelming in 2022. The Tiger’s top receiver caught just 26 passes for 493 yards and three touchdowns. The former Buckeye will have an opportunity to shine right away.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire