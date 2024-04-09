Caleb Bonemer displays power in Okemos’ doubleheader with Detroit Catholic Central

Okemos, Mich. (WLNS) – A few games into the season, Okemos standout shortstop Caleb Bonemer is showing why he’s one of the top prospects in the country.

The senior captured the Gatorade Michigan Baseball Player of the Year award as a junior and is currently projected to be a first-round pick in the 2024 Major League Baseball Draft.

On Monday, Bonemer and the Wolves went up against Detroit Catholic Central in a battle between two of the top teams in the state.

Bonemer hit a home run in game one of the doubleheader, but the Shamrocks went on to win a slugfest 12-10. Now because the game lasted around three hours the second game of the doubleheader was in a battle with the sun.

The two teams could only finish two innings in game two, meaning it won’t count for the two sides. Detroit Catholic Central was leading 6-2 when the game was stopped due to darkness and the two runs scored by Okemos came on a two-run home run from Bonemer in the first inning.

If you count the long ball in the game that didn’t count, it was the fourth home run Bonemer has hit on the young season.

