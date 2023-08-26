Caleb Biggers exits game vs. Chiefs with cramps

Cornerback Caleb Biggers exited the preseason finale against the Kansas City Chiefs at the end of the third quarter for the Cleveland Browns. The undrafted free agent walked off the field with the medical staff under his own power. Biggers scored a pick six earlier in the game.

The big play increased the Browns’ lead over the Chiefs. The young cornerback from Boise State has had an impressive preseason. It is doubtful that Biggers makes the 53-man roster, but the undrafted free agent could be a valuable practice squad member this year.

Looks like Caleb Biggers just had a cramp after that punt coverage play. He's walking back to the sideline now. #Browns — Chris Easterling (@ceasterlingABJ) August 26, 2023

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire