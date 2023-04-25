Cale Makar to have hearing after questionable late hit on Jared McCann

A major penalty assessed to Cale Makar was controversially downgraded to a minor after a late hit on Jared McCann, who left the game injured. (Getty Images)

It's safe to say Cale Makar is now public enemy No. 1 in Seattle.

Initially, the Colorado Avalanche star defenseman was whistled for a major penalty for a very late hit on Seattle Kraken forward Jared McCann after the puck went out of play on an Avalanche power play. After officials reviewed the major, it was controversially downgraded to a minor penalty.

The reigning Norris Trophy winner isn't completely off the hook, as he will have a hearing with the NHL's Department of Player Safety on Tuesday.

As you can see from the video below, the hit was egregiously late and away from the puck.

Makar's going to get suspended for this, right? pic.twitter.com/PGgnSkBDKM — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) April 25, 2023

McCann was visibly shaken and spent a few minutes on the ice before he was helped to the bench and down the hallway to the locker room.

Makar avoided an ejection, giving him an opportunity to help the Avalanche try to stage a comeback against the Kraken, who took a 2-0 lead into the second period.

Fans online were less than enthused with the decision to keep Makar in the game after the dirty play.

Officials have overturned what was called a major penalty on Cale Makar. Turns out one of the latest, dirtiest hits I've ever seen live is just a minor penalty.



Gross. — Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) April 25, 2023

I love Cale Makar. Transcendent, fringe-generational defenceman. Have no idea how the refs could bring this down from a five and this should absolutely be a suspension. The puck isn't in the same time zone, just a garbage hit pic.twitter.com/wsBVOqbGFa — Jeff Veillette (@JeffVeillette) April 25, 2023

This angle makes it look even worse. I would hope Makar will be looking at a suspension of at least a couple of games. This hit had nothing to do with the run of play in any way.pic.twitter.com/SQjmRUd93j — JABO Vancouver (@jabo_vancouver) April 25, 2023

Makar's going to get suspended for this, right? pic.twitter.com/PGgnSkBDKM — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) April 25, 2023

McCann did not return to the game and has already been ruled out for Game 5.

Story continues

The 26-year-old put together the best season of his career in 2022-23, scoring 40 goals (he’d never reached 30 before) and 70 points (surpassing his previous career-high of 50). McCann was the team’s leader in points and easily the best goal-getter, with Matthew Beniers a decent second on the Kraken with 24 tallies. While McCann isn’t a superstar like Makar, he is the Kraken’s leading scorer, and thus would be a big loss.

Makar, 24, is certainly not known for physical play. He’s never been suspended at the NHL level, though he’s not totally shy from contact (credited with 254 hits in 238 career regular-season games).

The underdog Kraken have made life difficult for the Avalanche, not looking like a team that’s new to this. Still, it’s a hit like Makar’s that can bring that added, final touch of hatred to a playoff series.