Cale Makar with a Powerplay Goal vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
Cale Makar (Colorado Avalanche) with a Powerplay Goal vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 11/27/2023
Colorado's Shedeur Sanders has been sacked 52 times this season, more than any other FBS quarterback.
Justin Fields and Joshua Dobbs both have something to prove before the 2023 NFL regular season ends.
Don't let the Bills' mediocre record trick you into thinking Josh Allen isn't playing well. He's doing everything he can, and Buffalo just can't get across the finish line.
Having Gray in the fold puts the Cardinals in position to further revamp their rotation this winter. Will they follow through?
The Vikings have a Week 13 bye, which gives Jefferson extra time to heal.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
With the Dodgers in 2023, Jason Heyward turned in his best offensive season since 2020.
Alejandro Garnacho's wonder goal headlines this week's edition of Baker's Dozen, featuring the 13 best highlights from Thanksgiving Weekend (Thursday-Sunday).
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab recap Week 12 of NFL action game by game as they dive into the biggest storylines and takeaways to come out of Sunday's games. The duo start by highlighting the Eagles' big win over the Bills and Jalen Hurts' clutch gene, the Jaguars' victory over the Texans in a potential AFC South-deciding matchup and the Broncos' win over the Browns to make five straight wins for Russell Wilson and company. Next, Fitz and Frank do a lightning round recap of the Thanksgiving and Black Friday games, as the Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins all made it out with wins (and the New York Jets look broken). Later, the dynamic duo recap each and every game from Sunday and give their key takeaways. Kenny Pickett and the Steelers offense look refreshed, the Raiders hung in there but can't seem to respond to other teams' adjustments, Frank thinks it's time to start asking questions about Justin Herbert and much more. Finally, Fitz and Frank finish things off by previewing the Monday night matchup between the Bears and Vikings.
Denis Bouanga's goal and Maxime Crépeau's saves propelled LAFC to the Western Conference final.
Trevor Lawrence and C.J. Stroud have a budding AFC South rivalry that could fill fantasy box scores for years to come.
Garrett said Sunday that he felt a pop in his shoulder while playing the Broncos.
The Chiefs appeared to be in trouble early Sunday before pressing the throttle against the Raiders.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Buffalo Bills vs. Philadelphia Eagles game.
There didn't seem to be anything illegal about Baron Browning's hit.
The Eagles have the best record in football. Can the Bills give them a serious challenge?
The Jaguars and Texans square off in a game that could have massive playoff implications in the AFC.
The Buckeyes are now outside the top 5.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.