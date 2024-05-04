Caldwell signs with Holy Cross College

May 3—For the past four seasons, Zionsville's Allie Caldwell has been an instrumental part of the girls basketball team's success, helping the Lady Eagles win 67 games.

Now, through her hard work and dedication to the sport, the senior standout knows where she will be playing in college.

Caldwell signed with Holy Cross College to continue her academic and athletic careers. She had a signing ceremony at the school on Friday.

"I am really excited," Caldwell said. "It was definitely a long process, but I'm really happy and couldn't be more excited. I think that's where I need to be right now."

Holy Cross is an NAIA program that plays in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.

They finished 16-14 under head coach Tom Robbins this year.

"They were always there recruiting me and the girls there have established a culture that is similar to the one we have at Zionsville and I wanted to continue that," Caldwell said. "It's close enough to home where my family can come and other friends, so that's what stood out about it."

Caldwell was an all-conference and all-state selection for the Eagles this year, averaging 13.8 points, 5.3 points and 4.7 rebounds for the Lady Eagles. For her career, she finished with 960 points, 300 rebounds and 304 assists.

"(Robbins) really liked my vision on the court, which I think has gotten better over the years," Caldwell said. "He liked my shooting, and the culture I am already a part of, he thinks it fits in perfectly over there and wants that to continue."

Caldwell said before heading off to college, there are some things she wants to work on to improve in her game.

"I know the pace will be a lot quicker, so I will have to make decisions a lot quicker," Caldwell said. "Obviously, I am a shooter, but I need to have counter moves too and make the most of my opportunities. I have to get work on taking those next steps in my game."

As she ends her time at Zionsville, Caldwell said the relationships she created while being an Eagle will be what she remember the most.

"I am going to remember the girls and the program," Caldwell said. "With coach (Andy) Maguire leaving, I am fortunate to have been able to play for him for four years and that was special. I will remember some of the games, but I will remember the girls and how every day was super fun."

Caldwell is still undecided on a major, but is leaning toward sports management or marketing.

