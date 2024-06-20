Caldwell backs Watts to impress at Exeter City

Caleb Watts started two of Exeter's final three League One games last season [Rex Features]

Midfielder Caleb Watts is capable of breaking into the Exeter City side this season, boss Gary Caldwell has said.

The 22-year-old signed a new short-term contract earlier this week after an injury-hit first season at St James Park.

The former Australia Under-23 player - who featured at the last Olympic Games - joined the club as a free agent after leaving Southampton last summer.

He scored on his debut in the 1-0 win over Cheltenham Town last September and went on to play 11 times in a season blighted by a hamstring injury.

"Caleb has been brilliant since he came to the club, the trouble has been getting him on the pitch as much as we would like," Caldwell told BBC Radio Devon.

"He had a hamstring problem that kept him out for a while, he then got back in last season to train - because of the situation we were in we couldn't get him in the team as much as we would like.

"Later in the season we got him some opportunities, which we felt were difficult for him having been off for such a long time and playing under that kind of pressure, that he probably felt he was playing for a contract.

"But we felt like he'd done more than enough to warrant another contact. The big thing for him is a full pre-season, the big thing for him is to stay fit, and if he does then we believe we've got a really talented player who has a lot to offer."