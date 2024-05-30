Caldentey drops exit hint: Arsenal move on the cards for Barcelona forward

Mariona Caldentey, the 28-year-old Barcelona forward who played a pivotal role in the club’s recent successes, has hinted at her exit.

With her contract set to expire, Arsenal are expected to secure her signature highlighting the growing global appeal of the Women’s Super League.

BARCELONA, SPAIN – MARCH 28: Mariona Caldentey of FC Barcelona with the ball during the UEFA Women’s Champions League 2023/24 Quarter Final Leg Two match between FC Barcelona and SK Brann at Estadi Johan Cruyff on March 28, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Pedro Salado/Getty Images)

Arsenal Women are reportedly closing in on a major coup, with Barcelona‘s star striker Mariona Caldentey hinting at a move to North London. The 28-year-old Mallorcan, instrumental in Barcelona‘s recent success, is out of contract and seeking “new challenges and emotions” in a competitive league.

Caldentey‘s pedigree is undeniable. She played a crucial role in Barcelona‘s journey to three Champions League titles, most notably scoring the winning penalty in the semi-final against Bayern Munich at the iconic Miniestadi. She also has six league titles in her locker along with a World Cup, Nation League, and four Spanish cups. Her technical ability, vision, and goalscoring prowess make her one of the most coveted players in women’s football.

While financial considerations are always a factor, sources suggest Caldentey‘s primary motivation is the desire for a fresh start and a new environment to test her skills.

Arsenal‘s interest in Caldentey is hardly surprising. The Gunners are eager to strengthen their attacking options after releasing Vivianne Miedema and are determined to challenge for domestic and European silverware. Caldentey‘s arrival would undoubtedly elevate the team’s quality and provide a significant boost to their ambitions.

The potential loss of Caldentey would be a major blow for Barcelona, but it also highlights the growing appeal of the Women’s Super League and Arsenal‘s ambition to become a dominant force in European women’s football.