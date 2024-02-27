Calallen ISD selects first search firm in more than 40 years for next head football coach

After a week of interviewing multiple candidates, the Calallen Independent School District Board of Trustees voted on Monday to select We Will Win Consulting as its next search firm to lead the way in finding the next athletic director and head football coach position at Calallen High School.

This is the first time in more than 40 years that the district has used a search firm to find a head football coach and athletic director.

Current head football coach and athletic director Steve Campbell, who helped lead the Wildcats to 39 consecutive playoff appearances, announced his retirement earlier this month after replacing Texas' winningest high school football coach, Phil Danaher.

