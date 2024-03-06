Calallen ISD names search firm members, posts job opening for head football coach/athletic director

The Calallen Independent School District announced Monday the four members of the We Will Win Consulting search firm that will help select the next head football coach and athletic director at Calallen High School.

Former New Braunfels ISD superintendent Cade Smith, retired Allen ISD athletic director Steve Williams, Dr. Curtis Culwell and retired Southlake Carroll athletic director and head football coach Bob Ledbetter were the members chosen when Calallen ISD selected We Will Win Consulting as its search firm last week.

The district also posted the official job opening for the position on its website. The application will be open through March 22, according to Calallen ISD.

The job requirements include a preferred minimum of five years coaching and a long-term commitment to Calallen ISD. The job also "highly prefers" a coordinator from the 4A-6A level, someone with head coaching experience and an administrative certification.

