Calais Campbell wins award to continue troubling trend vs. Eagles

A troubling trend against the Eagles continues again this week originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week, continuing a streak that is as impressive as it is troubling.

The Eagles have lost four times this season and after all four losses one of their opponents has been named as a player of the week in his respective conference.

Two of the players to win awards are seasoned veterans while two of them are young players who had their best career games against the Eagles. What they all have in common is that the Eagles helped them have monster games.

Week 1: Ryan Kerrigan is NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Kerrigan has always played well against the Eagles and that didn’t change in the opener. He had two sacks and a fumble recovery in Washington’s 27-17 win.

Week 2: Micah Kiser is NFC Defensive Player of the Week

In his second career start, Kiser had 16 tackles, a PBU and a forced fumble in the Rams’ 37-19 win at the Linc.

Week 5: Chase Claypool is AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Last week in Pittsburgh, the rookie receiver from Notre Dame had 116 yards from scrimmage and four total touchdowns (three receiving, one rushing) in the Steelers’ 38-29 win. He was the first player to score four TDs against the Eagles since Joseph Addai back in 2006.

Week 6: Calais Campbell is AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Go ahead and give an assist on this latest one to fill-in right guard Jamon Brown, who had a terrible performance on Sunday. Campbell, the 34-year-old vet, had 3 sacks, 5 tackles, 4 TFLs and 4 QB hits in the Ravens’ 30-28 win.