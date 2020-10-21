Calais Campbell wins AFC Defensive Player of the Week after dominating Eagles o-line

Campbell wins AFC Defensive POW after eating Eagles o-line originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

For the second consecutive week, a Raven won AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors. Last week it was Patrick Queen, and this time it's Calais Campbell.

Campbell was dominant in the Ravens' Week 6 victory over the Eagles. He sacked Carson Wentz three times and was in the quarterback's face all day long. He played a large part in preventing Philly from converting a first down through their first seven drives of the game.

Some of that can be credited to the Eagles starting a fourth-stringer at right guard, but Campbell certainly made sure the Eagles felt that weakness Sunday.

Let this also serve as a reminder that the Ravens acquired Campbell for a fifth-round pick.

The Ravens are now making a habit of winning this award. They have a third of the winners and will surely add to the list before the season's over. Marlon Humphrey is a candidate for Defensive Player of the Year and he's yet to win, so it'd be fair to expect that to change.

Baltimore's defense is for real, and while the offense has been a topic of concern for fans at the start of the season, there's simply no cause for concern with the other side of the ball.