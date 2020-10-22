Calais Campbell thinks Ravens culture can help Antonio Brown 'thrive'

Calais Campbell thinks Ravens culture can help Antonio Brown originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

For months now, the Ravens have been consistently suggested by pundits and NFL Twitter as a potential landing spot for Antonio Brown, the currently unemployed standout wide receiver. The fit - on the field - seems obvious, as Brown is one of the most prolific wideouts in NFL history and the Ravens have a glaring need at the position.

The downside is obvious too, as Brown has yet to find a permanent home after forcing his way out of Pittsburgh. He missed most of last season, and is currently still under investigation for an alleged assault and harassment and is suspended for eight games of the 2020 season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

For a franchise like Baltimore that often totes that it highly values its locker room culture - this is the team that cut Earl Thomas for conduct detrimental to the organization - Brown's personality would seem like it isn't a fit. But it hasn't stopped national speculation.

It also wouldn't stop Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell from embracing Brown as a potential teammate.

"That would be a great addition," Campbell told ESPN's First Take on Thursday. "You know guys like him don’t lay around too often, so if you have a chance at him, that would be great. Obviously, he gets open and his pedigree speaks for itself."

Brown led the league in receiving yards twice, receptions twice, and touchdowns once. He's a four-time All-Pro who statistically is a clear Hall of Famer, though his off-field problems may hurt his chances there.

But for Campbell, it's not just the on-field fit that jumps out. While some might point to the risks to the locker room culture as a reason to avoid Brown, Campbell sees it as the reason the wide receiver would fit.

"I feel like our culture, we can really help him to thrive," Campbell said. "And he already has a good relationship with [quarterback Lamar Jackson], his cousin is on our team, and so I think he’ll fit right in. So hopefully, we’ll see what happens."

Jackson, Marquise Brown - Antonio's cousin - and Antonio himself worked out together during the offseason.

For as much as Campbell would be happy to see Brown in Baltimore, he ultimately doesn't think it's a necessary addition.

"Obviously, anytime you add more talent to the team, that can get open and make a difference, it always adds value," Campbell said. "So I’m sure [Jackson] would love to have AB on the roster and try to use him as best he can. But at the end of the day, we have what it takes right now, in my opinion. If we can add to it, great, but if not, let’s go make it happen anyway."