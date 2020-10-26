Calais Campbell speaks on reaching out to Ryquell Armstead during COVID-19 battle

ESPN insider Adam Schefter was able to provide an update on Jacksonville Jaguars running back Ryquell Armstead, who initially went on the team’s COVID-19/ Reserve list in early August, then again weeks later.

Per Schefter’s sources, Armstead is expected to make a full recovery after having to be hospitalized twice with “significant respiratory complications” from the coronavirus. As a result, he’s expected to miss the remainder of the season.

On Monday it was revealed that at least one player in the NFL has heard from Armstead and that was former Jags defensive lineman Calais Campbell, who is now with the Baltimore Ravens. In a recent interaction with the media, Campbell revealed that Armstead “sounded like he was in good spirits” and felt pretty good about the progress that he’s made with the complications.

An ESPN report said Jaguars 23-year-old running back Ryquell Armstead has been hospitalized twice due to COVID and will miss the season. #Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell said he's spoken with Armstead and explained how that news affects his perspective. Full answer here 👇 pic.twitter.com/srwqZNjhUR — Aaron Kasinitz (@AaronKazreports) October 26, 2020





This is certainly great to hear from the perspective of Jags fans as coach Doug Marrone revealed that Armstead could be out for “a while” before Week 1 of the regular season. It’s also great to see the Jags’ former team captain reach out to his old teammates from time to time to check on them.

Armstead was a player in line to see significant playtime with former first-round pick Leonard Fournette being waived. However, due to his unfortunate circumstances and Devine Ozigbo (hamstring) going on injured reserve, James Robinson was thrust into the starting role at running back.

As for the Jags, Armstead’s battle with COVID-19 isn’t the first reported occurrence that linked the team with the coronavirus. They also had to place 13 players on their Reserve/ COVID-19 list (12 of which were from their practice squad) over a week ago, starting with offensive lineman KC McDermott. Contact tracing revealed that 11 others from the practice squad needed to join McDermott on the list, however, all of them have returned to the facility while he remains away.

Defensive lineman Josh Mauro, who was suspended, also joined the aforementioned players on the Reserve/ COVID-19 list, but was released last week.