Calais Campbell reportedly has planned visits with Jets, Bills

Calais Campbell visited the Jacksonville Jaguars, but left without signing his name on the dotted line. Now the 36-year-old defensive lineman’s free agency tour is set to move with two stops in the Northeast.

According to Tiffany Blackmon of 92.9 The Game in Atlanta, Campbell has upcoming visits set up with the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills.

It’s a discouraging sign for any fans that are hoping for Campbell to reunite with the Jaguars. The team has been quiet in free agency due to its limited space under the salary cap, and Jacksonville isn’t in great position to win a bidding war for Campbell’s services.

Still, the Jets and Bills aren’t exactly overflowing with cash to throw at Campbell either.

Campbell began his career with the Arizona Cardinals, spending nine seasons with the team and earning two trips to the Pro Bowl. He joined the Jaguars as a free agent in 2017 and finished second in AP Defensive Player of the Year voting that season. Campbell was traded to the Baltimore Ravens in 2020 after three Pro Bowl seasons in Jacksonville.

