Calais Campbell remains out of practice with a concussion

Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell is out of practice for the third straight day on Friday.

Campbell suffered a concussion in last Sunday’s win over the Bears and has not progressed to the point that he’s been cleared for on-field work with the rest of the team. That doesn’t bode well for Campbell’s chances of playing against the Browns this weekend and we’ll find out if the Ravens rule him out on Friday afternoon.

Reporters at the open portion of practice also noted that cornerback Jimmy Smith (neck), defensive back Ar'Darius Washington (foot), tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (thigh), wide receiver Miles Boykin (finger), defensive tackle Brandon Williams (shoulder), and tight end Nick Boyle were also out.

Boykin, Ogbuehi, and Smith have been out all week, so it would seem likely that they’ll be sitting on Sunday.

