The Ravens may be down one of their key defensive linemen for the rest of Sunday’s matchup with the Browns.

Calais Campbell is questionable to return with a thigh injury.

Campbell went down midway through the first quarter after a second-and-9 play. He went into the medical tent, but according to Childs Walker of the Baltimore Sun, Campbell has his helmet and is bouncing on the sideline.

The Browns hit a 43-yard field goal to take an early 3-0 lead in the first quarter.

Calais Campbell questionable to return with thigh injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk