Calais Campbell questionable to return with thigh injury
The Ravens may be down one of their key defensive linemen for the rest of Sunday’s matchup with the Browns.
Calais Campbell is questionable to return with a thigh injury.
Campbell went down midway through the first quarter after a second-and-9 play. He went into the medical tent, but according to Childs Walker of the Baltimore Sun, Campbell has his helmet and is bouncing on the sideline.
The Browns hit a 43-yard field goal to take an early 3-0 lead in the first quarter.
