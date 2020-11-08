Calais Campbell questionable to return with calf injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell is questionable to return to Sunday’s game with a left calf injury.

DE Calais Campbell has a calf injury and is questionable to return. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 8, 2020

Campbell was injured on the first series of the game and was tended to by trainers on the field. He left the game but never went to the locker room and was shown on the team’s sideline after the injury.

The 34-year-old defensive lineman has four sacks and 10 quarterback hits so far this season. As of the end of the first quarter, he hasn't returned to the game.

In other injury news, cornerback Khalil Dorsey is questionable to return with a shoulder injury.