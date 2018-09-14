Calais Campbell: I plan to ask Tom Brady for his jersey on Sunday

Calais Campbell and Saquon Barkley after swapping jerseys last Sunday. (Getty Images)

One week after swapping shirts with New York Giants super rookie Saquon Barkley, Calais Campbell has an even bigger target in his jersey-collecting sights.

Tom Brady.

“Tom Brady’s jersey will be something that I have to ask for,” the Jacksonville Jaguars All-Pro defensive lineman said before Sunday’s AFC championship rematch with the New England Patriots. “If we win that game like I plan to, I’m going to ask him for his jersey. We’re going to see how nice of a guy he is. I know he has a respect for me, so he might give it to me.”

Campbell revealed his plans on the latest episode of the “Family Huddle” podcast, a weekly show that is now hosted by Yahoo Sports. It features Campbell talking his career and issues in the NFL with his brother Jared Quay Campbell (host of The Rush on Yahoo Sports) and friend Josh Barnes.

Brady’s jersey, of course, is in high demand. The Patriots quarterback has swapped jerseys with Giants star Odell Beckham and Steelers rival Ben Roethlisberger. He was also part of an international incident that saw a Mexican journalist steal his jersey from the locker room at the Super Bowl.

Campbell estimates he has collected about 30 jerseys from competitors over the course of his decade-long career in the NFL.

He does, however, have one rule about asking for them.

“I will never ask for a jersey if I lose,” Campbell said.

Of course, that means always asking a competitor who just suffered the agony of defeat.

And if the Patriots are on the losing end on Sunday in Jacksonville?

“I feel like Tom Brady’s the type of guy who doesn’t want to give you his jersey after a loss,” Jared Quay Campbell cracked.

Both the Patriots and Jaguars opened with Week 1 victories and Sunday’s game could go a long way in determining homefield advantage once the AFC playoffs roll around.

The Patriots prevailed in last season’s AFC title game after mounting a second-half comeback. Campbell said on Family Huddle that he does not review this as a “revenge” game.

“Not for me,” Campbell said. “Because on the stage where it mattered the most, they got the best of us. You can’t get revenge from a regular season game, it’s just one game in the win column.

“But it is an important game because they’re a team we know is going to be there when it matters in January. And you’re playing for seeding, you’re playing for position, you’re playing for homefield advantage.”



