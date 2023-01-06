Calais Campbell on processing Hamlin injury trauma, Bengals and sack dances I The Rush

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Friday, January 6, 2023, and Ravens DE Calais Campbell is on the show chatting with Jared about:

Processing the trauma of watching Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffer cardiac arrest during an NFL game

How Baltimore is game-planning for the Bengals in Week 18 and possibly the first weekend of the NFL Playoffs

How the chance at 100 regular season sacks is weighing on his decision to return from a knee injury in Week 18

The proper etiquette of when to, and when not to do a sack dance

Plus: Calais explains how the new information that a hard hit to the chest could possibly cause cardiac arrest factors into his risk assessment of being an NFL player.

