Calais Campbell will not be signing with Cardinals as he returns to Ravens

There was some hope among Arizona Cardinals that there could be a homecoming for defensive lineman Calais Campbell. Campbell began his career with the Cardinals and played nine seasons before leaving in free agency in 2016.

He was a free agent again after two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens and, as the Cardinals could use a veteran defensive lineman for the coming season, the possibility of him signing with Arizona to finish off his career was quite appealing.

That will not be happening. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he has agreed to a two-year deal to return to the Ravens, where it appears he will finish his career.

Last season, he played in 15 games and had 49 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Campbell, who will be 36 years old this season, has been selected to the Pro Bowl six times and has been a first-team All-Pro once.

