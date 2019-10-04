Calais Campbell named this week’s NFLPA Community MVP

Jaguars defensive lineman Calais Campbell was in his hometown of Denver for last Sunday’s game against the Broncos and the result of the game didn’t make many in the city happy.

The Jaguars came back to beat the Broncos on a last-second field goal, but Campbell found other ways to make a positive impact on the city. Campbell made $5,000 donations to four organizations devoted to helping children or victims of domestic violence.

Campbell also created the “Season of Giving” initiative that contributes up to $20,000 to an organization each month. The donations are based on the on-field production of Campbell and the team and Feeding Northeast Florida was the recipient of a $20,000 donation based on September’s efforts.

The NFLPA has recognized Campbell’s charitable work by naming him this week’s Community MVP.

“This season, I wanted to use my play on the field to bring attention and funds to some very deserving causes in Jacksonville, Denver and nationally with my ‘Season of Giving’ initiative,” Campbell said in a statement. “It only made sense to include Denver charities that either impacted me directly or are doing great work to serve those in need. I can’t wait to see how much money we can raise together for more deserving causes the rest of the season.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Campbell’s CRC Foundation and a crowdfunding campaign has been initiated to raise further funds. Campbell and the other weekly honorees will also be eligible for the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the season.