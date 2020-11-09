Calais Campbell to miss several weeks with calf strain
With 9 players already on IR, seeing defensive end Calais Campbell go to the ground in Sunday’s win over the Colts was yet another reminder of the Ravens' bad luck. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Campbell’s injury isn’t expected to be season-ending, though he’ll likely miss a few weeks. Campbell will undergo more tests to determine the severity of the injury but it’s a positive prognosis given how serious the injury looked at the time. Rapoport’s report echoes what coach John Harbaugh said following the game, saying the injury wasn’t serious but that the team would run tests to get a better picture of things.