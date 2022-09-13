Calais Campbell laments not starting Ravens teammate Devin Duvernay in fantasy during Sunday's game

Calais Campbell apparently didn't get the memo. Devin Duvernay was gonna blow up on Sunday.

The Baltimore Ravens defensive end was caught on camera during Sunday's game complaining to a coach on the sideline that he has Duvernay on two of his fantasy teams, but didn't start him. It's a familiar lament for fantasy players.

Relatable: @CalaisCampbell talking about his fantasy teams on the sideline... @Dev_Duv5, he shouldn't have had you on the bench huh?? 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/poq3aVHn29 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 12, 2022

"I'm kind of mad though," Campbell said in a video shared by the Ravens on Monday. "Cause I have Duvernay on both my fantasy teams, but I didn't start him."

Duvernay tallied four catches for 54 yards and two touchdowns on four targets from Lamar Jackson during Baltimore's 24-9 win over the New York Jets. It added up to a tidy 19.4 points in default scoring in Yahoo Fantasy leagues, good for the ninth-best tally among receivers for Week 1 prior to Monday's game between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks.

Duvernay earned All-Pro honors as a punt returner last season, but wasn't on many fantasy radars after tallying 33 catches for 272 yards and two touchdowns. He was rostered in just 31% of Yahoo Fantasy leagues as of Monday.

Devin Duvernay had a big Week 1 and is in line for more targets after an offseason shakeup of the Ravens receiving corps. Will it lead to consistent fantasy relevance? (Vincent Carchietta/Reuters)

With the offseason trade of Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals, Duvernay could see more opportunities in 2022. Brown led Baltimore's receiving corps in targets in 2021 by a wide margin with 146 looks from Ravens quarterbacks. Rashod Bateman finished a distant second in targets among receivers with 68. Duvernay saw just 47 targets in 16 games.

With Sammy Watkins likewise gone from the 2021 roster, Duvernay now stands second on the Ravens depth chart behind Bateman. It's a pathway to more looks than last season. Will it lead to consistency fantasy relevance?

Campbell sure hopes so.

"I'm like ahh," Campbell continued. "But I got him so I don't have to pick him up, because the waiver wire will be strong. I already got him."