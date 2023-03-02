Calais Campbell: Lamar Jackson wants to get a deal done to stay with Ravens

Lamar Jackson’s standoff with the Ravens in contract talks has prompted questions about whether the quarterback truly wants to stay in Baltimore.

Jackson’s teammate, Calais Campbell, doesn’t think it’s even a question.

“He wants to get a deal done, and that’s the most important part,” Campbell told NFL Network. “Sometimes guys who are part of a team and don’t want to be there anymore, use [free agency] as an opportunity to go elsewhere. But he wants to be [with the Ravens].”

ESPN reiterated this week that Jackson wants a fully guaranteed contract, something the Ravens are reluctant to offer.

While General Manager Eric DeCosta said this week he’s “hopeful” the Ravens will be able to strike a long-term deal with Jackson before Tuesday’s deadline, it is trending toward Baltimore using the franchise tag on Jackson.

DeCosta said the Ravens have not decided whether they’ll use the exclusive or non-exclusive franchise tag for Jackson.

