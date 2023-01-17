After Sunday night’s loss to the Bengals, Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins said that he believes the team would have won with a healthy Lamar Jackson at quarterback and the theme at the team’s facility on Monday remained supportive of Jackson.

Jackson missed the last six games of the season with a knee injury and many drew links between that absence and his lack of a contract beyond this season, but defensive end Calais Campbell called that “outside noise” and said the team knows Jackson “put the work in” to get back. Campbell also said that he thinks the team would be crazy to let Jackson go.

“You can’t let a guy like him go,” Campbell said, via the team’s website. “I know it’s football, and there’s always some new exciting toy, new exciting kid that has potential to go out there and be great. But this is a for-sure, a known. You know Lamar Jackson is an incredible player. I think it’s in the best interests of the Ravens’ organization to give him a long-term contract, make him our guy.”

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley said he has “full faith that they’re going to work something out” that keeps Jackson in the fold this offseason and the path that the Ravens take to dealing with Jackson’s contract will be the biggest offseason storyline in Baltimore.

Calais Campbell on Lamar Jackson: You can’t let a guy like him go originally appeared on Pro Football Talk