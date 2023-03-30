Veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell became the latest free agent to agree to a contract with the Falcons when he struck a deal with the team on Wednesday and he’ll be part of a defense with a lot of new faces when he gets on the field later this year.

The opportunity to be part of that unit wasn’t the only thing that drew Campbell to Atlanta, however. He also drew interest from teams like the Jets, Bills, and Jaguars since free agency opened, but the former NFL Man of the Year said that extracurricular interests helped him settle on joining the Falcons.

“The Jets made a strong offer as well,” Campbell said to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports. “It really came down to where I felt like I could have the biggest impact both on and off the field.”

With Aaron Rodgers expected to be a Jet at some point in the future, the prospect of on-field success might seem higher in other places but the NFC South looks wide open at this point and Campbell is likely hoping that his arrival can help his new team get a leg up on the competition.

Calais Campbell: Falcons where I felt I could have most impact on and off field originally appeared on Pro Football Talk