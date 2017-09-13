Calais Campbell earns defensive player of week for leading Jaguars sack parade

The Jaguars shocked everyone Sunday, not necessarily by beating the Texans, but by racking up 10 sacks.

The guy who did the bulk of the damage earned his praise Wednesday.

Veteran defensive lineman Calias Campbell was named AFC defensive player of the week for his impressive debut with the Jaguars.

Campbell had four sacks to lead the Jaguars, beginning to earn that big contract they gave him this offseason.

Campbell signed a four-year, $60 million deal to leave the Cardinals in free agency. They were hoping he’d provide leadership and some ballast to a defense with a number of good young parts. But the kind of production he showed Sunday had to be a pleasant surprise.