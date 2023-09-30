Calais Campbell didn’t feel Jaguars GM Trent Baalke really wanted him

A storybook reunion with Calais Campbell playing out the remainder of his NFL career with the Jacksonville Jaguars looked like a real possibility in March. The then-free agent defensive lineman visited the Jaguars, but eventually chose to sign with the Atlanta Falcons instead.

With Campbell set to meet the Jaguars, likely for the last time in his 16-year NFL career, he told Tyler Dunne of GoLongTD.com why opted against rejoining Jacksonville:

“A reunion with the Jaguars was briefly possible. One of his D-Line coaches in Arizona is now the D-Line coach in Jacksonville — Brentson Buckner told Campbell he was exactly what the Jags needed. What a storybook opportunity this was to face those ‘17 demons head-on. To return to his third-and-18 playoff moment and stay on the field. Yet, Campbell didn’t get the sense that GM Trent Baalke really wanted him. He appreciated Baalke’s honesty — the last thing any NFL player wants is a bait-and-switch — but the GM told Campbell straight-up that he’d play a secondary role on this young D-Line. Serve as more of a vocal leader.

Campbell, 38, hasn’t taken on much of a secondary role in his time with the Falcons. Through three games, he’s been on the field for 64 percent of the team’s defensive snaps as well as 29 percent of the special teams snaps. While that’s not quite the 78 percent and 32 percent he averaged, respectively, over three seasons in Jacksonville, it’s also not far off.

The veteran defensive lineman hasn’t been ineffective in his starting role with the Falcons either. In three starts, he’s recorded seven tackles, two quarterback hits, and three hurries. Campbell’s 71.4 grade on Pro Football Focus is his lowest since he was still playing on a rookie contract with the Arizona Cardinals, but it’s sixth highest on the Falcons defense and would be seventh on the Jaguars’ defense.

Without the contributions of Campbell, the Jaguars defense in sixth in rushing yards allowed per attempt (3.4), but 23rd in total points allowed. With DaVon Hamilton out of action due to a bacterial infection of some sort, Jacksonville has been forced to push Adam Gotsis into the starting lineup to begin the season.

Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke may not have seen a significant role for Campbell earlier this year, but it’s hard to imagine the defensive lineman wouldn’t be a starter right now if he was suiting up in teal.

