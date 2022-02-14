Veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell wrapped up his 14th NFL season last month and it won’t be the final one of his career.

Campbell was part of Sky Sports’ broadcast of Super Bowl LVI on Sunday night and said after the game that watching others celebrate a championship confirmed that he still has the fire to return for a 15th season.

“The feeling I have right now after seeing them celebrate a world championship, I have a desire to go out there and play football and to compete,” Campbell said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “So, I’m definitely not retiring. I’m coming back.”

Campbell spent the last two seasons with the Ravens and is set for free agency this offseason. Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta said after the season that Campbell plays at a high level and is “great for the younger guys” while also noting that the team expects to look for some younger additions to the defensive line this offseason.

Calais Campbell “definitely not retiring” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk