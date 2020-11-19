Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams remain out of practice

The Ravens remained down a couple of defensive linemen at Thursday’s practice.

Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams did not take part in practice for the second straight days. Campbell did not play against the Patriots last Sunday night because of a calf injury and Williams left that loss with an ankle injury.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh suggested Williams could miss this weekend’s game against the Titans earlier this week. He called Campbell day-to-day, but the back-to-back absences wouldn’t seem to bode well for his return.

Reporters at the open session of practice also noted that linebacker Pernell McPhee, running back Mark Ingram, and quarterback Trace McSorley were not practicing. McPhee and Ingram were not on Wednesday’s injury report and are believed to be getting rest days.

