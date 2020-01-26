Calais Campbell believes he is worth every penny of his salary

General Manager Dave Caldwell said earlier this week that the Jaguars “still feel like [Calais Campbell] has football left ahead of him.”

But the Jaguars can get $15 million in cap space by parting ways with Campbell.

The defensive lineman signed a four-year, $60 million contract with the Jaguars in March 2017 and is scheduled to count $17.5 million against the cap in the final year of the deal.

Campbell, 33, doesn’t sound as if he would consider a pay cut.

“You have to pay for talent, and I’m a very talented player. So I don’t think my cap number is too high at all, based on my performance,” Campbell said, via John Reid of the Florida Times Union. “But I understand what the situation is with the team not in a great cap situation. But these guys are really good at this, and they’re going to make it work.”

Campbell has made three consecutive Pro Bowls, 31.5 sacks and six forced fumbles in three seasons in Jacksonville. He has not missed a game since 2014 when he played for Arizona.

Campbell’s cap hit is scheduled to be third highest on the team, but Yannick Ngakoue is scheduled to become a free agent in March. So the Jaguars have some decisions to make.

“I know what I bring to the table,” Campbell said. “I’m pretty confident they know what I bring to the table. When you talk to the coaching staff and front office, they know my value. I’m not worried at all.”

Campbell hopes to remain in Jacksonville. It remains to be seen if he will.