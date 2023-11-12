Calais Campbell among 3 player connections between Cardinals, Falcons

The Arizona Cardinals face the Atlanta Falcons Sunday afternoon at State Farm Stadium. A familiar face will be back facing his former team, one of three player connections between the two teams.

The Cardinals have a former Falcons player and the Falcons have two former Cardinals.

Falcons DE Calais Campbell

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Campbell plays the Cardinals for the second time in his career. He was drafted by the Cardinals in 2008 and was part of their Super Bowl team.

He played nine seasons and logged 56.5 sacks, third in franchise history.

He now comes back to Arizona with 102 career sacks.

Falcons WR Damiere Byrd

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Byrd is on Atlanta’s practice squad. He played for the Cardinals in 2019.

Cardinals OL Elijah WIlkinson

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Wilkinson, who started six games for the Cardinals at left guard is on injured reserve. He played for the Falcons last season, starting nine games.

