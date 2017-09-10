Calais Campbell has 3.5 sacks as Jaguars roll

Mike Florio

The Jaguars are dismantling the Texans. Just like everyone expected.

And new Jacksonville defensive lineman Calais Campbell is dismantling the Houston offensive line. Campbell has a franchise single-game record 3.5 sacks in the first half alone, as the Jaguars lead, 19-0.

Campbell’s latest sack came one player before a strip sack from Yannick Ngakoue resulted in a recovery and touchdown return by Dante Fowler.

The Texans have looked horrible offensively. Two years ago, coach Bill O’Brien benched quarterback Brian Hoyer in the first half of a blowout loss to the Chiefs. Could Tom Savage be on his way out for Deshaun Watson?

It may not matter; with left tackle Duane Brown out, no quarterback will have a chance behind that offensive line. Savage has been sacked six times.