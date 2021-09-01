Baltimore Ravens stud, All-Decade defensive end and Walter Payton Man of the Year, Calais Campbell, joins the guys on this week’s episode of Truss Levelz. The future Hall of Famer and one of the true D-line beasts of the league talks it all, from his time at The U to wreaking havoc throughout the NFL. Hell, just tune in for his incredible voice. Calais is as real as it comes!

Episode Highlights:

1. Career goals and going for 100 career sacks this season [5:00]

2. Growing up in Denver and dominating at basketball [6:25]

3. Going to the University of Miami and playing tight end [11:20]

4. Getting drafted by the Arizona Cardinals and playing in the Super Bowl [25:45]

5. Going from Arizona to Jacksonville [37:40]

6. Almost winning Defensive Player of the Year [43:35]

7. Winning the 2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year award [45:44]

About Our Hosts:

NFL superstars, Cam Jordan and Mark Ingram are former Saints teammates and real-life friends whose personalities, minds, and hearts are as big as their talent on the field. Brimming with an infectious energy, these two juggernauts have joined forces to bring you Truss Levelz. A podcast where the best and brightest in the NFL share stories that go beyond the X’s and O’s while spreading good vibes far-and-wide. On its surface, football is a game of combat enacted by athletes at the peak of their performance. It’s the definition of rough & tumble and not for the faint of heart. But there’s so much more to these gridiron warriors than what we see on the field. Prepare yourself for the ultimate inside look into the world of football.

There’s levels to this game … Truss.

