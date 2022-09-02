Cal vs UC Davis prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3

Cal vs UC Davis How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 3

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: California Memorial Stadium, Berkeley, CA

How To Watch: Pac-12 Bay Area

Record: Cal (0-0), UC Davis (0-0)

Cal vs UC Davis Game Preview

Why UC Davis Will Win

The Aggies aren’t going to be any sort of a pushover.

They have the defense that can hold up, the running game will be solid, and like last year, they’re going to have one of those teams that keeps finding ways to stay in games.

They don’t fumble the ball, don’t get hit with a lot of penalties, and they’re good at keeping the chains moving.

This is an ever-evolving Cal team that needs to find some semblance of a consistent offense, and …

Why Cal Will Win

The Bears have to run the ball.

Purdue transfer Jack Plummer is a good quarterback who can spread the ball around, but the Bears need to hammer away on a UC Davis run defense that will once again give up yards in chunks.

Keep feeding the ball to the rotation of back, hope the linebacking corps – helped by the addition of Washington transfer Jackson Sirmon – can be fantastic, and make the Aggies press.

As long as the Bears don’t give UC Davis a slew of breaks and easy chances, they should be okay.

What’s Going To Happen

UC Davis is going to be an annoying out.

It’s going to get into the backfield with a whole lot of pressure, and it’s going to run the ball. However, it’ll also throw three picks that Cal will convert into points.

This might not be the prettiest win for the Bears, but after losing the last two season openers they’ll take the W before getting UNLV.

Cal vs UC Davis Prediction, Line

Cal 34, UC Davis 14

Line: Cal -21, o/u: 45

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Cal vs UC Davis Must See Rating: 2

