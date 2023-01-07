Cal ties program record with 16 3-pointers in win over Stanford
Cal men's basketball won 92-70 over Stanford. The Golden Bears made 16 3-pointers in the blowout win. DeJuan Clayton scored a season-high 26 points against the Cardinal.
Almost as improbable as starting a season 0-12 is what this Cal basketball team has done since that nadir -- especially Friday night. The Golden Bears gave rival Stanford no chance while shooting 72.7 percent on 3-pointers, tying the program's single-game record with 16 made 3s on 22 attempts, while earning their third win in four games, 92-70 at Haas Pavilion. For fans looking for a reason to believe that this mid-season pivot might be more than just a mirage, start with grad transfer guard DeJuan Clayton, who was the tone-setter Friday and may just be the missing piece this team was lacking in its lowest moments.
