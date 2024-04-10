‘Cal those Hogs’ celebration for new basketball head coach

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas announced a free event celebrating the new head men’s basketball coach for all Razorback fans to attend at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 10 inside Bud Walton Arena.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. at the south entrance.

Public parking is available in Lots 46, 56, 56B and 60, with the exception of resident reserved parking spaces.

John Calipari, former Kentucky head coach, has led six teams to the Final Four and won a 2012 national championship and is a 2015 Naismith Hall of Fame inductee. But his teams have not made it out of the first round of the tournament in two of the last three seasons.

“Hiring Coach Calipari demonstrates the University of Arkansas’ commitment to maintaining a championship caliber men’s basketball program,” a press release states.

After Eric Musselman’s departure on Friday, April 4 to coach the University of Southern California, moves were made quickly to get Coach Calipari on board.

Coach Calipari will be the 14th head coach for men’s basketball. He signed a deal that exceeds the UofA’s salary limit; with $7 million per season or $35 million over five years plus a $1 million signing bonus with $500,00 annual retention bonuses to bring the overall package to at least $38 million if he stays all five seasons with additional incentives based on performance, including one-time bonuses for making the NCAA Tournament, reaching the second round, Sweet 16, Final Fours, and winning a national championship.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.