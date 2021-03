NBA.com

In his highest scoring performance as a member of the Nets, James Harden recorded 44 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists as they defeated the Pistons, 113-111. Blake Griffin added 17 points, three rebounds and two assists for the Nets in the victory, while Jerami Grant tallied 19 points, three assists and three blocks for the Pistons in the losing effort. The Nets improve to 31-15 on the season, while the Pistons fall to 12-32.